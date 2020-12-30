Allen J. Eugene of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother Orelia Granger Bryant and Father Alvin Eugene Sr., Daughter Acrencha Eugene, Brother William Taylor Jr. and Nephew Simmie Wilson Jr.

Visitation services will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am and Funeral Services will began at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

Reverend Albert Moses will officiate.

Repast will follow at the Learning Center Club, 2748 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas.

Due to COVID-19 PLEASE WEAR FACIAL MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.