Man found dead near cloverleaf identified as Port Arthur resident

Authorities have identified the man found dead last week near a major Port Arthur thoroughfare.

Port Arthur Police announced Monday it was Christopher Carter, 29, who was found located by a passing motorist Dec. 20 along the U.S. 69/Texas 73 cloverleaf area.

Det. Mike Hebert said preliminary autopsy results show there was no trauma on the body and that Carter, of Port Arthur, had some underlying health conditions.

A motorist, who declined to give his name, told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was on his way home from work when he noticed the body approximately 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

Unsure of what he actually saw, the motorist pulled over and reversed back to the location, saw the man and called police.

A fundraiser for funeral arrangements for Carter can be found at gofundme.com/f/wjfnwq-funeral-arrangements.