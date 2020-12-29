December 29, 2020

  

Man found dead near cloverleaf identified as Port Arthur resident

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Authorities have identified the man found dead last week near a major Port Arthur thoroughfare.

Port Arthur Police announced Monday it was Christopher Carter, 29, who was found located by a passing motorist Dec. 20 along the U.S. 69/Texas 73 cloverleaf area.

Christopher Carter

Det. Mike Hebert said preliminary autopsy results show there was no trauma on the body and that Carter, of Port Arthur, had some underlying health conditions.

A motorist, who declined to give his name, told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was on his way home from work when he noticed the body approximately 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

Unsure of what he actually saw, the motorist pulled over and reversed back to the location, saw the man and called police.

A fundraiser for funeral arrangements for Carter can be found at gofundme.com/f/wjfnwq-funeral-arrangements.

