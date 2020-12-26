Religion Briefs — Solid Rock Baptist Church sets Holiday schedule

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. The menu will come from the subject: “Jesus Calls Phillip and Nathaniel” taken from John 1:43-51. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will sponsor an Usher’s Workshop and Conference Worship Service during the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. The presenters will be the members of Usher Board No. 3.

The church is practicing the social distance recommendations given by Gov. Greg Abbott n his minimum standard health protocols checklist for churches and places of worship. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will present their New Year’s Eve Worship Service at 10 a.m. Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve Message will be delivered by the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will present their New Year’s Day First Fruits Worship Service at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

The New Year’s Day Message will be delivered by the Rev. Robert Earl Collins of Road Way To Glory Ministries in Groves.

