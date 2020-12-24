2 Port Arthur men among 3 arrested after chase reaches more than 90 mph

Three men are behind bars after leading troopers on a chase in a stolen truck from Beaumont, crashing out at least once before stopping at a Port Arthur apartment complex and being arrested on Tuesday.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was working routine patrol at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Texas 73 when he saw a 2017 Dodge truck traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to information from DPS.

The trooper activated emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued eastbound, reaching speeds of more than 90 mph.

The driver was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Texas 73 and Savannah but continued to flee from law enforcement, the document read.

The driver of the Dodge truck continued on Texas 73 into Port Arthur, then stopped at the Normandy Apartments and all occupants fled on foot.

Officers with the Port Arthur and Groves police departments apprehended the men.

DPS troopers booked the three occupants into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on felony charges.

Those arrested include:

Elijah Lucien, 23, of Port Arthur. He was charged with evading arrest and detention with a vehicle with a bond at $10,000 and unauthorized use of a vehicle; no bond has been set yet, according to jail officials.

Cydney Dorsey, 18, of Beaumont was also charged with evading arrest and detention with a vehicle with bond at $10,000 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; no bond has been set yet, according to jail officials. He was also on probation for two counts of burglary of a building at the tie of the crime.

Khristopher Provost, 22, of Port Arthur was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with bond at $15,000 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; no bond has been set yet, according to jail officials.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.