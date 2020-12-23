Winds to gale force possible tonight through Thursday

The National Weather Service is monitoring potentially severe storms during the late afternoon through early overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The line of storms will be just ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Wednesday night.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said unseasonably dry and cold weather is forecasted Thursday and Christmas Day with a light freeze expected Christmas morning.

Windy conditions especially along the I-10 corridor are expected Thursday.

Winds to gale force will be possible late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Strong offshore winds Wednesday might and Thursday will allow for tides to be below normal.

Dry weather is expected Saturday

A slight chance for rain is forecasted Sunday through Monday.

Rain chances will increase on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be near or just above normal.