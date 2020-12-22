PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

NEDERLAND — Vanessa Holmes Broussard began welcoming customers to ZaZa’s Boutique this weekend, just in time for Christmas and New Year’s shopping.

Located at 3500 Nederland Avenue, the women’s clothing store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

ZaZa’s caters its styles for teenagers on up and offers quality clothing for reasonable prices.

The Emmy nominated and former news anchor, producer and KBMT 12News Daybreak anchor had been thinking of opening a boutique since 2013 and already had her DBA, or “Doing Business As,” name registered for seven years.

Merchandise includes a variety of dressy items to what you would wear while watching a Hallmark movie and everything in between, as well as jewelry.

For more information, call 409-519-8018.