Lamar Port Arthur students impacted by COVID eligible for $2,500 in tuition relief

Lamar State College Port Arthur has been chosen to receive $300,000 under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, which will go to support students directly impacted in their efforts to return to college amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSCPA is among just 49 institutions selected from across the state by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) to receive this money designated to help existing college students unable to return this past fall semester due to financial impacts from coronavirus.

“Attending college and pursuing a degree or certificate are demanding propositions for students working to improve themselves to ensure a better future,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said.

“This past year, though, has been beyond challenging. Too many people with dreams of earning a degree or learning a new career were stopped cold by unemployment and other financial roadblocks due to COVID-19. This grant is set aside for those students to help them get back on track as we find our way through what is hopefully the final stages of this pandemic.”

Through a competitive process, 40 applicants representing 49 institutions were selected for awards totaling more than $18 million. This grant provides essential emergency support for tuition and fees for students who are re-enrolling in postsecondary institutions and are near completion of their credential program.

The program is supported by a portion of the $175 million allocation to the THECB from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund.

Students at Lamar State College Port Arthur are eligible for up to $2,500 for tuition and fees for the spring, summer and fall semesters of 2021. The grant is set aside for students who attended classes in Spring or Summer 2020 but were unable to continue their education during the Fall 2020 semester due to a COVID-19 impact.

Full eligibility requirements for the grant, along with a link to the grant application, can be found online at www.lamarpa.edu/SkillGrant20 .

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to find their way back into the classroom and back on track for their education goals in spite of an incredible challenge for us all,” Reynard said.