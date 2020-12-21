UPDATE: 9-year-old ejected during I-10 rollover crash in Jefferson County
At approximately 3:30p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10, near mile marker 838, in Jefferson County.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2010 Peterbuilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in the outside traffic lane.
A 2000 Ford Explorer was also traveling westbound on Interstate 10, in the inside traffic lane.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford failed to drive in a single lane and struck the 18-wheeler. The impact of the collision caused the Ford to flip several times before coming to rest.
The 9-year-old male passenger in the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and taken by medical helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for treatment.
As of 5:26 p.m. Monday, the extent of the boy’s injuries are unknown.
The second passenger in the Ford, a 60-year-old Houston resident, was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Judel Maldonado Salazar of Houston, and the driver of the 18-wheeler were not injured.
All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following the crash.
There is no additional information available at this time.
