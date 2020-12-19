Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:
- Benjamin Crum, 28, possession of a controlled substance
- Eduardsan Estrada, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Cody Richard, 27, public intoxication
- Charles Pickering, 31, other agency warrant(s)
- John Moss, 19, other agency warrant(s)
- Keantre’ Gray, 18, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, fail to identify
- Jose Velazco, 31, other agency warrant(s)
- Debbie Shaw, 46, possession of a controlled substance
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:
Dec. 7
- An officer investigated a report of dangerous drugs in the 1400 block of Merriman.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Magnolia.
Dec. 8
- A person was arrested for theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle and fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information in the 2600 block of Hampton.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6400 block of FM 366.
Dec. 9
- No reports.
Dec. 10
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Capitan.
- Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Little Jeff.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Reynolds.
- Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
Dec. 11
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of Eighth Street and South 10½.
- Assault and interference with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
Dec. 12
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Merriman.
Dec. 13
A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and a second person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Bowlin.
You Might Like
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in Port Neches fatal stabbing
PORT NECHES — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Port Neches man in the stabbing death of his... read more