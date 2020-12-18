Santa Claus planning final naughty-and-nice list check in Nederland

NEDERLAND — Santa Claus plans to make an appearance throughout each neighborhood in Nederland a couple of days early next week thanks to his friends with the police and fire departments.

Nederland Parks and Recreation Supervisor Angela Fanette said she wants community members to know Santa will be out checking his naughty-and-nice list, and families have the opportunity see Santa and wave hello as he passes.

“We are just trying to spread some Christmas cheer in what has definitely been a challenging year,” Fanette said.

The city is being divided into six sections, with Santa receiving a Nederland Police Department escort from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in areas 2, 4 and 6.

Santa will enjoy a Nederland Fire Department escort from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in areas 1, 3 and 5.

The map and schedule can be viewed at panews.com and the City of Nederland Facebook page.

To keep everyone safe and follow COVID protocols, Santa won’t have the opportunity to stop, but residents are encouraged to come out and wave to Santa.

Fanette said the staff at the city’s parks department has missed the daily person-to-person interaction with the community following various COVID-19 shutdowns. She is thankful to Nederland’s first responders for stepping up to help with this Christmas fun outreach.

“We are very proud of our police department and fire department,” she said. “Anytime we need some help or an idea on how something is going to work safely and efficiently, that’s where police and fire come in. We have a wonderful relationship with those departments. We’re very lucky to have that here in our community. Hats off to those guys, who are just also trying to spread a little Christmas cheer.”