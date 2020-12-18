Mid-County resident’s death tied to COVID announced Friday
Health officials announced Friday afternoon the COVID-related death of a Mid-County resident.
According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the victim was a White female between 75 and 80 years old and a resident of Groves.
It has been determined that there were underlying health conditions, officials said.
The health department has reported seven COVID-19 related deaths for residents of the City of Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.
You Might Like
Port Arthur City Hall, public school voting locations open for Election Day on Saturday
The lengthy election season in Port Arthur will finally come to a close this weekend. The final two members of... read more