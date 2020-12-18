December 18, 2020

Mid-County resident’s death tied to COVID announced Friday

By PA News

Published 2:26 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Health officials announced Friday afternoon the COVID-related death of a Mid-County resident.

According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the victim was a White female between 75 and 80 years old and a resident of Groves.

It has been determined that there were underlying health conditions, officials said.

The health department has reported seven COVID-19 related deaths for residents of the City of Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

