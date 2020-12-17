Spindletop Center brings free online wellness tool to Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT – To help serve the Southeast Texas community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Spindletop Center launched a partnership with myStrength Inc. to offer free online wellness tools to their clients, Spindletop Center employees and the community.

MyStrength provides personalized resources to promote sustained mental health wellness and overall well-being.

“We know people in our Southeast Texas community are struggling emotionally due to the prolonged stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic,” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center.

“Our hope is that by providing free access to the myStrength application, we are giving the community a resource they can use to find inspiration and hope to help process how they are feeling so they can make it through these difficult times.”

The myStrength website is a self-management tool for managing emotional well-being and motivation, which supports whole person health through customized resources.

Users can engage in their personalized eLearning program after completing a wellness assessment. MyStrength’s guided programs are supplemented by tools, a mood tracker and inspirational quotes and videos.

“MyStrength offers behavioral health tools that foster resilience and self-empowerment to live better and healthier lives,” Borel said. “We are thrilled to bring this helpful resource to Southeast Texas with the assistance of the Episcopal Health Foundation.”

For more information, contact Kelly Williams, public relations and marketing administrator, at Kelly.Williams@stctr.org or 409.839.1046.