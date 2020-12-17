Governor Abbott: More than a million vaccines will be distributed this month

By the end of this month, more than a million vaccines will have been distributed to a variety of Texas providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.

Governor Greg Abbott made that announcement Thursday morning, adding the Texas Department of State Health Services will begin reserving doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week for the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership, which is set to begin the week of Dec. 28.

Hospitals in the Golden Triangle are expected to begin vaccinating their frontline workers Thursday.

Abbott was speaking Thursday from Austin to update the public on the statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Governor was joined for the press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.

This week, about 95,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to 23 different sites throughout the state of Texas.

An additional 129,675 doses will be delivered to 87 sites Thursday — bringing the total number of doses to over 224,000 across 110 providers (hospitals and medical schools) in 34 counties.

This number will increase significantly with as more vaccines are produced and with the upcoming distribution of the Moderna vaccine.

“It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities,” Abbott said. “We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations.”