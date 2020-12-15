New Groves Fire Station groundbreaking planned
GROVES — The Groves Fire Department is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the construction of the new fire station.
The address is 5911 West Washington in Groves.
Construction is set to begin Thursday.
The current fire station was built in 1957.
