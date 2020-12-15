Neches FCU donates 200 blankets to Compassion Hospice

Neches Federal Credit Union partnered with Compassion Hospice to collect new blankets to donate to area seniors and the homeless in need.

Neches FCU collected 200 blankets to donate to the Warm Winter Wishes Blanket Drive — organized by Compassion Hospice’s Paula Baxter, community educator.

Compassion Hospice provides compassionate comfort and care to patients in Southeast Texas. The idea of a blanket drive was to extend the comfort and care they provide daily, directly into the hands of those less fortunate locally.

Jason Landry, president/CEO of Neches FCU, said the donation was made possible because of the contributions of Neches FCU’s members and employees, along with the “generous support” received from the community.

“It’s amazing to know that because of this Blanket Drive, many people will be able to stay warm this holiday season,” Landry said.