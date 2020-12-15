Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick on Tuesday issued a statement reminding citizens about the importance of wearing facemasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

County policies requiring the use of facemasks mirror those enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The statement:

“I am again advising the public that we are all mandated to comply with Governor Abbott’s Executive Order to comply with CDC Guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us are required to wear masks in public and businesses are ordered to require compliance of patrons and employees. The Governor has ordered that local law enforcement agencies are responsible for assuring compliance and issuing tickets for non-compliance. The Governor has outlined the sanctions for non-compliance and any reports of violations should be directed to the law enforcement department that is responsible for the area of the violation. The Mayors and County Judge have no authority issuing citations to violators and we continue to urge our law enforcement departments to enforce the Executive Orders. Thanking you for your continued patience and cooperation, I remain,

Sincerely yours, Jeff. R. Branick, County Judge.”