Basketball report: Nederland cancels two games after positive coronavirus test

NEDERLAND — Nederland basketball coach Brian English and athletic director Monte Barrow said they anticipate the boys basketball team will be able to travel to Stafford for Tuesday’s game.

“There was one positive test,” Barrow said. “With the close contact, we are just being very cautious at this point.”

Barrow said a player tested COVID positive last week, forcing the Bulldogs (9-0) to cancel games against Silsbee and Aldine Nimitz, which were scheduled for last Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“You can’t guess on it, but I think they will be able to play,” Barrow said.

Barrow said the rest of the players were getting tested Monday and they should know the results before they leave Tuesday.

“Right now, we are just trying to be safe,” English said. “We are just trying to do the right thing and get the kids healthy and get them back on the court.”

Earlier this year, the Nederland football team missed its season opener due to an outbreak.

The boys basketball team is coming off a 48-46 overtime win over West Brook on Dec. 8 in its most recent game.

After Stafford, the Bulldogs have a home game against Bob Hope scheduled for Saturday before they start District 21-5A play against Port Neches-Groves Dec. 22 at home.