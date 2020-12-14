Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19
Health officials reported Monday afternoon the deaths of a half-dozen Mid-County and Port Arthur residents tied to the coronavirus.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting three COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.
The individuals include an African American female between 55 and 60 years old, a Hispanic male between 55 and 60 years old and an African American male between 80 and 85 years old.
It has been determined all the individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health department has now reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department is also reporting three deaths in residents of Nederland and Groves.
The Nederland residents were two White females between the age ranges of 60 and 65 years old and 65 and 70 years old.
The Groves resident was a white Female between 75 and 80 years old.
It has been determined all individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health department has reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths for the City of Nederland and six for the City of Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.
Also on Monday, the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County Health Departments reported additional COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Port Neches and Nederland. There are confirmations of 26 for Port Arthur, 13 for Groves, 20 for Nederland and 15 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID cases reported Monday is 74.
The total number of positive cases in the following cities since testing began is 2,016 for Port Arthur, 663 for Groves, 1,160 for Nederland and 637 for Port Neches.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45.
- Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85.
- Nov. 2: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 45-50.
- Nov. 13: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 17: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 24: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75.
- Nov. 25: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 27: Port Arthur Black make, aged 70-75.
- Dec. 3: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 3: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 4: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 4: Port Arthur African American female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur African American male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
