COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

COVID cases are wreaking havoc on campuses within the Port Arthur Independent School District, causing more than half of the District’s schools to abandon in-person instruction this week.

PAISD Communications Specialist Kristyn Hunt Cathey, on Monday morning, confirmed that impacted campuses include Adams and Port Acres elementary schools, Jefferson and Lincoln middle schools, as well as the Memorial 9th Grade Academy, Memorial High, the CATE building and Wilson Early College High School.

Those schools’ students and staff will not attend in-person instruction and move to virtual instruction through Thursday (Dec. 17).

The district closes Dec. 18-Jan. 3 for the holiday break and reopens Jan. 4.

“We continue to encourage all to proceed with incorporating good hygiene and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of infection and to reduce the contraction of the virus by being intentional with their daily activities,” a school district release stated.

“Please monitor your health and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms. We are vigilant with working with local and state health officials and investigating all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.”