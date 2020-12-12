SEE THE LIST: Murder, assaults & various drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County indictments

A murder, assaults and various drug offenses top this week’s list of felony indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Jameeka Askari Dennings, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Ross Paul Fontenot, also known as Ross Fontenot, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.

Keon Martinez Graves, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.

Antonio Tony Montano, 54, of Groves was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Kandace Cheyanne Romero, 18, of Euless, was indicted for credit card abuse for an incident that occurred June 30.

Steven Paul Skinner, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence choking for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.

Shelly Rene Thibodeaux, also known as Shelly Paul Gabbard, and Shelly Rene Paul, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant-correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.

Jarvis Yarnell Cutten, 43, of Groves was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Cordny D. Williams, also known as Cordny Dwayne Williams and Cordny Dawayne Williams, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 21.

Barry Sheene Byars, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.

Tommy Ray Butler, 40, transient, was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Elizabeth Renee Brodeau, 39, of Bridge City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 3.

Lee Jared Bossette, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 8.

Antonio Aleman, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred March 2.

Jehkenane Demaude Antoine, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

Jehkenane Demaude Antoine, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

Donna Dynell Arnold, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for a incident that occurred March 13.

Kenneth Eugene Barthol, 58, of Nome was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 12.

Steven Guice Barton, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.

Steven Guice Barton, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred May 25.

Tommy Wayne Bates, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.

Joshua Ray Bergeron, 39, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 11.

Antawn Tyree Blanchard, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Michael Troy Borres, 31, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.