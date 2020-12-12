PHOTOS: Drive-thru visitors, boaters celebrate Christmas in Port Arthur

Port Arthur leaders and citizens got into the Christmas spirit Saturday evening with a pair of events.

Vehicles lined up and circled City Hall for a Drive-Thru Christmas.

City leaders including Police Chief Tim Duriso and Councilwomen Charlotte Moses and Kaprina Frank, along with other volunteers, gave out bags of goodies.

At Pleasure Pier, lighted boats circled the inlet for their own Christmas parade as visitors watched from the dock. The Port Arthur Yacht Club organized the showcase.