December 11, 2020

Groves arrests and blotter, Dec. 2-8

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8:

 

Dec. 2

  • Iris Medoza, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 3000 block of West Parkway.
  • Melissa Sarth, 40, was arrested for assault in the 6800 block of Terrell.
  • A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation/criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of Port Neches Road.

 

Dec. 3

  • Jazmin McDaniel, 18, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 6100 block of Warren.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Boyd.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

 

Dec. 4

  • Christopher Aguilar, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of McKinley.
  • Brandon Camp, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/ detention, and warrants in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach.
  • An Informational report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
  • Terroristic threats were reported in the 4800 block of McKinley.

 

Dec. 5

  • Robert Trahan, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of Val.

 

Dec. 6

  • Jesus Pompa, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
  • Makara Kan, 38, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Monroe.

 

Dec. 7

  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd.
  • A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Plaza.
  • An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

 

Dec. 8

  • Leeandrus Thomas II, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Noah Joseph Christian Romero, 24, was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 3500 block of Main.
  • Justin Duncan, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.

 

