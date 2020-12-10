December 10, 2020

  • 73°

Port Arthur Utility Operations Department reports water outage

By PA News

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

The Port Arthur Utility Operations Department, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, announced a water outage from Aero Drive to 90th Street, and between Highway 69 and Maple Falls Lane.

Officials said it would last for approximately five hours.

Customers may call (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.

Print Article