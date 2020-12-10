Nederland arrests, blotter for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

Demetrius Tillery, 44, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Carolina Valdez-Gonzalez, 25, assault by contact-family violence

Jacob Gates, 34, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Walter Papillion, 29, Nederland warrants

Dina Rodriguez Pastor, 33, Nederland warrants

Andrea Arriola, 35, public intoxication

Johnathan Berwick, 38, warrant other agency

Kevin Kutsche, 21, warrant other agency

Clyde Maddox, 33, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

Nov. 30

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Youmans.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 1

Identity theft was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

A missing person was reported in the 3200 block of Seattle.

Injury to a child was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue B.

An officer had a subject evade arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and a prohibited weapon in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 2

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 2½ Street.

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch–family violence in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jackson.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 4800 block of FM 365.

Dec. 3

Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 807 South 15 th Street.

Street. Identity theft was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.

Dec. 4

Assault offensive touch was reported 1100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. An information report was made in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.

Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

Dec. 5

Assault was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A death was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue C.

A death was reported in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.

Dec. 6