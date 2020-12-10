Lionell Ivory Jr.
Lionell Ivory, Jr., 34, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and known by his family and friends as June-bug or Bug.
He was a member of Shekinah Glory Church of Jesus Christ.
Lionell is preceded in death by his mother Charline Lawrence and father Lionell Ivory, Sr.; his grandparents, Lena and Mack Ivory and Frank and Alma Gardner; one aunt and four uncles. Lionell leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Harmani Adaj Ivory of Port Arthur, TX; one brother, Stacy Lawrence of Port Arthur, TX; five sisters, Constance Ivory (Jimmy) and Rebecca Ivory of Bunkie, LA, Rochelle Jones (Keith) of Lawrenceville, GA, Tiffany Kelly (Broddrick) of Houston, TX and Tashla Lawrence of Port Arthur, TX; five aunts, Theresa and Jackie Ivory, Mary, Jeanie and Direne Gardner; five uncles, Michael and Lenneth Gardner and Mack Senior, Charlie and Ricky Ivory; one great-aunt, Ruby Mayfield; one great-uncle Abraham Fields; two special cousins, Yakisa and Ron Ivory; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
Joseph Howard Lewis Jr. “Howard”
Joseph Howard Lewis, Jr., 87, of Port Arthur, TX passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Serenity Care Assisted Living... read more