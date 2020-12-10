Lionell Ivory, Jr., 34, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and known by his family and friends as June-bug or Bug.

He was a member of Shekinah Glory Church of Jesus Christ.

Lionell is preceded in death by his mother Charline Lawrence and father Lionell Ivory, Sr.; his grandparents, Lena and Mack Ivory and Frank and Alma Gardner; one aunt and four uncles. Lionell leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Harmani Adaj Ivory of Port Arthur, TX; one brother, Stacy Lawrence of Port Arthur, TX; five sisters, Constance Ivory (Jimmy) and Rebecca Ivory of Bunkie, LA, Rochelle Jones (Keith) of Lawrenceville, GA, Tiffany Kelly (Broddrick) of Houston, TX and Tashla Lawrence of Port Arthur, TX; five aunts, Theresa and Jackie Ivory, Mary, Jeanie and Direne Gardner; five uncles, Michael and Lenneth Gardner and Mack Senior, Charlie and Ricky Ivory; one great-aunt, Ruby Mayfield; one great-uncle Abraham Fields; two special cousins, Yakisa and Ron Ivory; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.