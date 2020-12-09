Ronald Joseph Sons, Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday December 5, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. A native of Morgan City, LA.

Mr. Sons moved to Port Arthur in 1940. He was an Instrument Technician with Gulf Oil – Chevron and retired on January 13, 1989.

Mr. Sons was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church.

Mr. Sons was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee and Edna Luquette Sons, a brother Carroll Sons; a sister Mary Helen Boudreaux

and his Wife Janet Marie Sons.

He is survived by his children Steve (Deborah) Sons of Vidor, Ron “Scooter” Sons of Lumberton and Ronna (Gene) Winchester of Lufkin; a sister Gloria Dean Castile of Groves.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Shanna Marie Siple of Lufkin, Steve “Buddy” Sons of Houston, Hollie Ann Sons and Carlos Wade

Sons of Vidor and Trent Joseph Sons of Lumberton and five great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday 11:00 AM December 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 AM. Mr. Sons will be interred in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Grammier Oberle Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.