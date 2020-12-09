Ira L. Carter Jr., passed away Friday at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was a faithful deacon of Greater True Vine Church.

Ira was a 1986 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Due to COVID-19, a public viewing is scheduled from 9 AM until 10:30 AM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur.

A private service will be held at Greater True Vine Church.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Ira is survived by his mother, Ruthie Arceneaux of Beaumont; father, Ira L. Carter, Sr. of Port Arthur; brother, Ronald Arceneaux II of Beaumont; sisters: Irish Carter Clark of Dallas, Tara Carter of Port Arthur and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and associates.