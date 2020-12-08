Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation

An affidavit for the arrest of a Port Arthur man in a fatal shooting that happened at Louis Manor Apartments in November indicates the victim was shot at close range.

Anthony Paul Petry, 25, remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond following the Nov. 22 death of Emon Johnson, 28.

According to the arrest warrant, a Port Arthur Police officer on patrol near Louis Manor Apartments, located at 1300 Joe Louis Avenue, heard shots fired from the complex and went to investigate. He walked through the complex and found a man, identified as Johnson, suffering from gunshot wounds and unable to provide any information.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injures.

Security camera footage showed a man shoot Johnson at the same location where police located him, the document stated. The camera showed the shooter was wearing a short sleeve T-shirt and shorts.

The document stated Petry was identified as the possible shooter, and his physical description matches that of the suspect on the camera.

A witness to the shooting was also located.

Police do not believe Johnson was armed or attacking Petry based on video evidence.

An official with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday that Petry’s case is not scheduled to go before the grand jury this week, though this could change.