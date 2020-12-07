Interstate 10 closed Monday morning in Orange County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in the eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County.

The crash occurred on the 16th Street overpass and involves three commercial motor vehicles.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, at the 16th Street overpass, are closed.

The roadway will remain closed until the crash can be safely removed from the road.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.

Expect delays.

There are no reported injuries in this crash.