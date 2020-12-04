Jefferson County grand jury indictments

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury handed down two murder indictments along with assault on a peace officer charges and various other crimes this week.

James Eugene Broome, also known as Jimmy Broome, 49, transient, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

Daffany Latrail Chatman, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Darian W. Gutierrez, also known aa Darian Gutierrez, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.

Darian W. Gutierrez, also known as Darian Gutierrez, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.

Eddie Ray Harvey II, 28, of Kountze was indicted or aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

Cedric Zelshun Irvin, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred Oc. 24.

Robert James Johnson, also known as Robert Johnson and Robert James Johnson Jr., 39, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Ralph Lee King, 48, of Groves was indicted for assault-family violence choking for an incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Christopher Mitchell, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred that occurred Oct. 11.

Christopher Mitchell, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred that occurred Oct. 11.

Qorilius Moore, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred May 7.

Christopher Napier, also known as Christopher James Napier, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

Jake Elliott Nobles, 21, of Sour Lake was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred May 26.

Viren R. Panchal, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 4, 2019.

Terry D. Prudhomme, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.

Brian Willey, also known as Brian Wayne Willey Jr., 44, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.

Joaquin R. Adroin, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.

Beatrice Yvonne Bean, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for intoxication manslaughter for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

Jacoby J. Carrier, also known as Jacoby Carrier and Jacoby Jamal Carrier, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

Markisha Antoinette Castille, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Markisha Antoinette Castille, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Gerrath Dewayne Isadore, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.

James Eugene Broome, 49, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 28.

Lucas Marks, 29, of Vidor was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 18.

Lucas Marks, 29, of Vidor was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 18.

Lucas Marks, 29, of Vidor was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 18.

Brock Anthony Moore, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Christopher James Napier, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 4.

Taylor M. Nugent, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.

Murray Melvin Odom, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Oct. 15.

Keith Andrea Pruitt, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace office for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.

Tiffany Latrevia Pollard, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a pregnant person for an incident that occurred July 28.

Crystal N. Richardson, also known as Crystal Nicole Rambeau, Crystal Rambeau and Crystal Richardson, 44, of Groves was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Nov. 16, 2019.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.