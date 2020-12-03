CEO leaving Southeast Texas Food Bank, active search for new executive begins

Shortly after the holidays, Dan Maher, President/CEO of the Southeast Texas Food Bank, will be leaving the food bank to accept a similar position at another Feeding America network food bank in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

His impending departure after leading the organization for more than seven years has triggered an active search for new executive leadership by the Food Bank to allow for a transition in early 2021.

“I originally came to Southeast Texas from Virginia. I have enjoyed the community and the challenge of leading the Southeast Texas Food Bank through a period of growth amidst several local disasters,” said Maher. “But the opportunity to again return to family roots and broader family connections is appealing at this time.”

Maher originally left his role as Vice President of Development and Communications at Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas to become the Executive Director at the Food Bank in 2013. Since that time, the Food Bank’s annual food distribution has doubled, a supplemental warehouse has been purchased, new land for future expansion has been acquired, a senior-oriented feeding program has been added, and the Food Bank has engaged in community response to several natural disasters and the current pandemic.

“Fortunately, the Food Bank has always been a strong non-profit in the community,” said Maher. “With 20 percent of Southeast Texans needing the hunger relief services it provides, it needs to be well resourced and well organized. We have been fortunate to add to its capacity and potential in recent years and I am honored to have been part of that. I know the Southeast Texas Food Bank and its important mission is in the good hands of a solid and dedicated staff, volunteer corps and board and its mission is respected by the community. A new leader will be well positioned and well supported in making the Food Bank an even more vital community service.”

The Food Bank’s Board of Directors is moving swiftly to address the President/CEO vacancy that will exist in January. A Search Committee has recently begun accepting applications for the position, tapping into local resources for possible candidates, as well as promoting the opening via the statewide and national networks the Southeast Texas Food Bank participates in.

“The Food Bank has been highly responsive and expanded its community engagement under Dan’s leadership and the Board is grateful for that impact,” said Southeast Texas Food Bank Board Chair Jeff Oliverio. “We expect to continue growing that impact under new leadership and look forward to the bright possibilities for improving food access in Southeast Texas that the future holds.”