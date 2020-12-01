Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:
- Paris Maas, 27, assault offense touch-family violence
- Kalon Garlington, 42, warrant other agency
- Eric Champs, 27, failure to identify/Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- James Rathjen, 30, possession of a controlled substance
- Brian Papania, 38, warrant other agency
- Theile Franklin, 29, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:
Nov. 23
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue G.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 800 block of South Third Street.
Nov. 24
- Theft-mail was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for failure to identify, Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
Nov. 25
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 26
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Nov. 27
- Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 2½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Boston.
Nov. 28
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 800 block of South 3½ Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2828 block of FM 365.
Nov. 29
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
