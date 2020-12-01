December 1, 2020

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

  • Paris Maas, 27, assault offense touch-family violence
  • Kalon Garlington, 42, warrant other agency
  • Eric Champs, 27, failure to identify/Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • James Rathjen, 30, possession of a controlled substance
  • Brian Papania, 38, warrant other agency
  • Theile Franklin, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue G.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 800 block of South Third Street.

Nov. 24

  • Theft-mail was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for failure to identify, Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

Nov. 25

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 26

  • Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

Nov. 27

  • Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 2½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Boston.

Nov. 28

  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 800 block of South 3½ Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2828 block of FM 365.

Nov. 29

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
