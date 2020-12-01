Ernestine Elizabeth Lee (Tennie), 93, resident of Port Arthur, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She was a very kind, and caring person.

She will be remembered and missed by many.

Her favorite hobby was planting flowers, and watching them grow, but she always took more pleasure in sharing her flowers with others.

Ernestine was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital Information Desk for 40 years, assisting patients and visitors.

She was one of the oldest members of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Anna Lancelin, husband Harry Lee, and sister Earline Mixon.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lee Stephens, son-in-law Joe Stephens (Houston, Texas), son, Dorie Earl Lee (Port Arthur, Texas), Grandson, Jeremy Stephens (Houston, Texas), Stepgrandson, Joe Stephen Jr., and daughter Jolene Mitchell (Dallas, Texas), Stepgranddaughter, Tamira Stephens, and daughters, Alexis Stephens-Johnson, Aarionna Johnson, Ashanti Johnson (Houston, Texas), Godchildren Valerie Walker Hughes and Willois Green (Port Arthur, Texas).

Also a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family members.

Her presence will be missed in all our lives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Reverend James Berry will officiate.

Following the services, she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Live Oak Cemetery.