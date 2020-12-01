Emon Jacorey Johnson, 28 of Port Arthur, Texas. Our heavenly father called Emon to rest in peace on Sunday, November, 22, 2020.

He was born June 6, 1992 in Port Arthur, TX.

He is survived by his parents, Dana Alexander and Keith Zeno; Guardian: Cecilia Alexander-Moore; Sibling: Kaleb Johnson; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.