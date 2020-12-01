Bessie Prevost of Port Arthur, TX was the third child of John and Birdell Morgan.

She was well known through the community for her membership to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, devotion as a Pop Warner – Cowboys team mom, and her stewardship to feed and house with a judgment-free spirit.

She was proceeded in death by her devoted husband, Lionel Prevost.

Also, five daughters: Hershelle Prevost, Letica Prevost, Rosie Jackson, Yvette Williams, Denise Prevost; her parents, and two siblings.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Keshia Prevost, Janice Campbell, Jacqueline Prevost, Jared Prevost, Teaurean Prevost, and Gus Thomas (Son-in-law); four sisters: Velma Morgan, Fay Hines, Veronica Mayo, and Brenda Williams (Johnny); granddaughter/caregiver Nieysha Porter (Jamal). Several grand and great grand kids and a large host of family and friends whom she loved dearly.

Family and friends may attend the viewing on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX

from 9 am to 11 am.

Please be advised of limited seating and minimal capacity due to COVID-19.