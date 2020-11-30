SETX freeze warning in place; protect your pets

A freeze warning will go into effect tonight with temperatures dropping for the first time this season in Southeast Texas.

It is important to prepare pets for the freezing temperatures.

If you can, bring pets inside. If that is not an option, give them a warm and safe space for the night.

Make sure they have a secure shelter with three walls and a roof to protect them from the wind.

Provide blankets, hay or a heater to help keep them warm and dry.

The freeze warning will stay in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 1).

The temperature at 10 p.m. is expected to be 38 degrees, with temperatures at 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday forecasted to follow at 34 and 31 degrees respectively.