Early voting times established for Port Arthur council runoffs

The city of Port Arthur has announced times and dates for early voting for the two City Council runoff races.

Former Councilman Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. is running against Ingrid West Holmes in District 1, and Raymond Scott Jr. is taking on the Rev. Donald Ray Frank Sr. for the at-large Position 8 set.

Scott is presently District 1 councilman, but has reached term limits at that position.

Early voting will be conducted at the Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 Ninth Ave., and Port Arthur City Hall, 444 Fourth St., during these times:

Dec. 2-4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 7-9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 10, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 15, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election day for the runoff is Dec. 19. Votes will be canvassed Dec. 30.