Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic being diverted

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred near the Jefferson/Chambers County line, near mile marker 832.

Troopers and other emergency personnel are on the scene; however, details are limited.

One person is confirmed deceased by the Justice of the Peace.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted onto SH 73 in Chambers County. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

Expect delays.

Additional crash details will be released as information is confirmed.