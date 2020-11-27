Man shot Friday in Port Arthur released from hospital, declines to press charges
A man was treated and released from a local hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Port Arthur, authorities said.
The shooting took place at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Gulfway Drive.
By 4:20 p.m. Friday, the shooting victim had been released following treatment.
Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed a shooting occurred and that the victim did not want to file charges.
