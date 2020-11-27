DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 27, 2020
Dr. Herbert J. Goldstein, 97, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Beaumont, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue,
Beaumont.
Tanya Nicole Mixon, 45, of Nederland, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.
Judy P. Killian, 71, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away November 24, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.
Brenda D. Hebert, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away November 26, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.
Daniel J. DeKerlegand, 68, of Groves, Texas died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.
Tina Walker Taylor, 53, of Port Neches, Texas died Friday, November 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home in Port
Neches.
Revon Craig, 86, of Beaumont, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Otis A. Barnes, 95, of Groves, Texas died Friday, November 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.
Carl Wesley Kyles
Carl Wesley Kyles was born on March 19, 1944 to the late Lois Traylor and Emeal Kyles in Jamestown, Texas.... read more