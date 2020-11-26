District volleyball honors announced after Bulldogs’ loss
The Nederland Bulldogs volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-9) to Fulshear in the second round of the University Interscholastic League 5A state tournament on Tuesday.
Nederland advanced after Goose Creek Memorial was forced to forfeit after a COVID-19 outbreak caused a district-wide shutdown last week.
Several Nederland players also received All-District 21-5A recognition.
Katie Perez was named the group’s Player of the Year. Setter of the Year went to Kamren Savarino.
Rylee Bolser and Ava Wiltz were named to first team All-District, and Abby Meaux was named to second-team All-District.
Kaylee Adams and Ava Whitehead were honorable mentions.
For Port Neches-Groves, Trista Hughes made first team All-District, while Morgan Coates and Rylee Rojas were named to the second team.
Mariela Dublon and Sarah Grove were honorable mentions, along with Memorial’s D’Nyria January and Anyria Scott.
