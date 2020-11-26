CHRIS MOORE — Be thankful, kind during holiday season

As the holiday season takes hold, many are simply thankful 2020 is nearing the end. For many, that is a cause for celebration alone. As many of us take this time to count our blessings, it is imperative we also keep in mind those who are not as fortunate.

This year has been tough for many. Economic turmoil from the coronavirus pandemic has cost many their jobs. Several news stories predict waves of people being evicted at the beginning of the year as a result of not being able to pay rent.

Add that uncertainty, on top of all of the other anxiety from the holiday season, and it is clear we will likely cross paths with people who are down on their luck.

Some will be stressing because they made the tough decision to not visit family in order to protect their health. Some will be facing financial stress and trying to provide presents for their family.

Statistically speaking, the holidays are annually a time of sadness for many who have lost loved ones, who are either spending their first holiday without a loved one, or who have been abandoned by family.

People tend to be racing around more, too. A drive by any shopping center is usually jam packed with cars of hurried moms, dads, husbands and wives trying to get some shopping done during their lunch break.

Many of us don’t take the time to acknowledge the humanity of the person driving or standing next to us on a daily basis, so what do you believe happens when we throw the last Play Station 5 into the mix?

During one of the few times we are supposed to celebrate love and family, we can be our most cruel.

While it is difficult for us to find reasons to be thankful this year, if you are fortunate enough to have a job, family, friends or any level of financial security this year, you should be thankful. That is not promised to everyone and not everyone can say that.

It is the popular thing to talk about how bad this year has been. However, if we take the time to count our blessings, it will truly impact the way we treat those who are not as fortunate.

After we gorge more food than we knew we could and Black Friday creeps forward, we should at least remember the humanity of the people around us.

It is important every year to be kind and thankful, but this year, that person who took the last pair of shoes we wanted to buy just might have needed it more. For many, a simple act of kindness might be the best thing to happen to someone all year.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.