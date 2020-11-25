November 25, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22

By PA News

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22

  • James Rathjen, 30, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Kavanaugh, 41, warrant other agency, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jordan Patrizi, 36, warrant other agency
  • Natalia Insua, 19, warrant other agency, Nederland warrants
  • Hunter Woolls, 26, assault causes bodily injury – family violence
  • Jesse Mendoza, 36, warrant other agency
  • Antonio Carrillo, 41, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:

Nov. 16

  • A report about leaving the scene of accident near Nederland Avenue and North Twin City Highway.
  • A report about leaving the scene of an accident near Twin City Highway and Boston.
  • Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

Nov. 17

  • Complainant reported burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
  • Complainant reported of assault offensive touch — family violence in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
  • Arrest on another agency’s warrant, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention it the 400 block of South 4½ Street.
  • Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 18

  • Subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 900 block of North 27th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 19

  • Complainant reported deadly conduct in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Complainant reported striking fixture in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • Complainant reported a theft in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Complainant reported an assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2300 block of Elgin.
  • Complainant reported harassment near Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue.
  • Complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

Nov. 20

No reports.

Nov. 21

  • Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • Complainant reported unlawful installation of tracking device in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • Complainant reported criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
  • Found property in the 1700 block of Avenue H.

Nov. 22

  • Complainant reported theft in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Complainant reported theft in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Arrest of a subject for assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
