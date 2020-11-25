Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22
- James Rathjen, 30, warrant other agency
- Aaron Kavanaugh, 41, warrant other agency, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance
- Jordan Patrizi, 36, warrant other agency
- Natalia Insua, 19, warrant other agency, Nederland warrants
- Hunter Woolls, 26, assault causes bodily injury – family violence
- Jesse Mendoza, 36, warrant other agency
- Antonio Carrillo, 41, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:
Nov. 16
- A report about leaving the scene of accident near Nederland Avenue and North Twin City Highway.
- A report about leaving the scene of an accident near Twin City Highway and Boston.
- Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
Nov. 17
- Complainant reported burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- Complainant reported of assault offensive touch — family violence in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- Arrest on another agency’s warrant, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention it the 400 block of South 4½ Street.
- Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 18
- Subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 900 block of North 27th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 19
- Complainant reported deadly conduct in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Complainant reported striking fixture in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- Complainant reported a theft in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
- Complainant reported an assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2300 block of Elgin.
- Complainant reported harassment near Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue.
- Complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
Nov. 20
No reports.
Nov. 21
- Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
- Complainant reported unlawful installation of tracking device in the 1800 block of Detroit.
- Complainant reported criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
- Found property in the 1700 block of Avenue H.
Nov. 22
- Complainant reported theft in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Complainant reported theft in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Arrest of a subject for assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
