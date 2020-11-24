Philpott Motors’ $13K donation to Gift of Life helps fund free “Active Living After Cancer” class for survivors

NEDERLAND — Philpott Motors delivered a $13,750 check to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life program Monday.

Philpott committed to donating $50 for every vehicle sold during October to the nonprofit foundation, which helps Southeast Texans receive preventative cancer screenings and follow-up treatments for medically underserved men and women. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I extend on behalf of the Gift of Life and all the individuals who are impacted by your generosity, our heartfelt gratitude,” Norma Sampson, Gift of Life executive director, told Philpott General Manager Daren Granger.

“Our funds stay local. The individuals who are impacted are our family members, our sisters and our neighbors in the community. Even now, more so than ever before with COVID, unemployment and loss of health benefits, the needs are greater than we ever realized. And, so, this will make such a tremendous difference and advance our health and wellness services to individuals who can’t afford health insurance.”

In the past 15 years, Philpott has donated at least $200,000 to the Gift of Life, Granger said.

Philpott Toyota held a “Get in the Pink” take-out drive-thru luncheon in October to replace the annual dine-in luncheon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cancer touches everyone,” Philpott community affairs coordinator Bob Thewman said. “When we had the drive-thru luncheon and you saw the people drive through there, [the response is] ‘Oh, I didn’t know you had cancer.’ It touches every one of us. It touches somebody in our life. So, if you can prevent it by getting proper screenings, you’re doing a great service to the community.”

Sampson said the funds help the program offer innovative classes such as “Active Living After Cancer.” Any cancer patient who finishes treatment can participate for free. It’s a 12-week virtual class, and interested participants can sign up by calling the Gift of Life at 409-833-3663.

“All the evidence has indicated that if you’ve had cancer and you’re a survivor, your reduced morbidity and metastatic rates dramatically improve through exercise and nutrition and other kind of mindfulness. This 12-week, which is free, will provide all that information to participants,” Sampson said.

Since the Gift of Life is not part of a national organization, community support like that from Philpott and individuals help programs stay alive and extend services to men and women in Southeast Texas, Sampson said.

“We look forward to 15, 20, 30 years down the road of doing this with you every year,” Granger told Sampson.