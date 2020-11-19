Port Arthur man shot multiple times in back, rushed to trauma center

Port Arthur’s violent Wednesday night included multiple gunshots and a local man rushed to an area trauma center for emergency treatment.

As of Thursday morning, Port Arthur Police had not updated the victim’s health status.

Sgt. Chris Billiot said the victim was discovered at approximately 9:59 p.m. Wednesday by officers responding to a shots fire report at Prince Hall Apartments, 914 West 14th St.

According to Billiot, a 40-year-old male was located “lying between two buildings on the west side of the complex near Dewalt Avenue.”

The man had sustained several gunshot wounds to his back and was taken to the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas- St. Elizabeth Trauma Center for his injuries.

The PAPD Major Crime Team is investigating the shooting.