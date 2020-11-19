Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17
Groves Police made the following arrests and responses from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17:
Nov. 11
- Cedric Irvin, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Peter Tran, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 12th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Nov. 12
- Derrick Faulk, 41, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
- Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Monroe.
- Harassment was reported in the 3800 block of Kinard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
- Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Harrison.
- Two vehicles were burglarized and a firearm stolen in the 5900 block of Carolina.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Lacey.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 5500 block of Park.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 6200 block of Mire.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Nov. 13
- Jessica Theobald, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Jefferson.
- Brandon Walton, 24, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
- Burglary of a vehicle/ credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
Nov. 14
- Schawanda Thoma, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5700 block of West Jefferson.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.
- Assault threat of offensive touch was reported in the 4700 block of Martha Lane.
- An assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 6500 block of Terrell.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
- An assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 39th St.
Nov. 15
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.
Nov. 16
- Amber Lafleur, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Two vehicles were burglarized in the 3100 block of Eugenia.
- An information report was filed in the 3400 block of Bryan.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.
- Invasive visual recording was reported in the 6500 block of Coolidge.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Nov. 17
- Thad Lloyd, 58, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 5500 block of Fadhli.
- Kobey Gore, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Street.
- A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2000 block of Perry.
You Might Like
BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday
Port Arthur’s Annual Drive-Thru Flu Clinic hosted the City of Port Arthur Health Department will begin accepting clients at 7:30... read more