BRIEF — MCT Credit Union locations hosting food drive

MCT Credit Union is hosting a food drive today (Nov. 19) outdoors at all branches from 2 to 5 p.m.

Organizers are collecting non-perishable items and/or pet food items that will be donated to local organizations.

Anyone who brings five non-perishable or pet food items for donation is entered to win $100.

Approximately 300 households receive a Thanksgiving meal and Christmas basket items just from one Food Pantry, organizers stress.

In the State of Texas, one in every four children lives in poverty and approximately 15 percent of the elderly in Southeast Texas live in poverty.