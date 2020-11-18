November 18, 2020

Wilson Cachappe enjoys the produce section during his first trip Wednesday to the new La Vaquita in Port Arthur. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

PHOTOS — La Vaquita opens larger location in Port Arthur

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Customers from Port Arthur and beyond stopped by La Vaquita in Port Arthur on Wednesday, enjoying the new location’s first day in business at the corner of Gulfway and Jefferson Drive.

The expanded location for La Vaquita includes a full service meats department.

The new location, formerly a Safeway and Market Basket, allows the La Vaquita team to serve customers over 21,000 square feet, a near three-fold increase from the old location.

Today, La Vaquita has locations in Port Arthur; Beaumont; Baytown; and Lafayette, Louisiana. The newest location, in Orange, should open by February.

La Vaquita sells all types of grocery items that include, fruits, vegetable, meats, dairy products, baked goods and Mexican food. The location includes a restaurant that fits close to 100 customers.

As part of a special promotion, Lupita Salas, left, and Efrain Avendano, center, provided free blood sugar and blood pressure testing to customers of La Vaquita.

 

Tortillas are made fresh in full view of customers at La Vaquita.

 

An La Vaquita employee takes an order at the new restaurant within the grocery store.

