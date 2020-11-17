Crystal Lynn Sanches-Tompkins, 39, of Lumberton passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at M. D. Anderson in Houston.

Crystal was born on September 28, 1981 in Port Arthur, Texas to Tammy Sue Hanson Sanches and Curt John Sanches.

She has been a resident of Lumberton since December: prior she had lived in the Nederland area.

She had worked at High Tides in Bridge City as a bartender.

Crystal married the love of her life, Harley Tompkins, in June of 2020; they both enjoyed going swimming at the beach and at local creeks.

She loved and one of her favorite thing to do was go shopping.

Crystal was a loving person who will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Sue Sanches.

Crystal is survived by her husband, Harley Tompkins of Lumberton, her father, Curt Sanches of Nederland, her grandmother, Peggy Sanches of Nederland, her grandfather, Maurice Hanson of Nederland, her children, Makaylee Nunez of Spring, Kaden Anderson of Bellevue, Kambrie Burns of Nederland, Alexis Tompkins of Lumberton, Jace Tompkins of Lumberton and Laila Tompkins of Silsbee.

She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy Sanches of Tennessee, Katy Sanches of Colorado and her grandchildern, Chris Nunez and Arches Stringer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

A cremation will follow the services under the director of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.