Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to bring its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served in a game-day atmosphere to 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur.

As its December grand opening nears, Walk-On’s is seeking up to 225 individuals to join its All-American Team.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at walk-ons.com/careers or in person at the new restaurant between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Applicants must bring a valid ID.

“We are very excited to introduce Walk-On’s Louisiana-inspired menu to Port Arthur,” said Franchisee CO Valet. “Port Arthur is very close to the Louisiana border, so we feel confident that the community will become big fans of Walk-On’s signature Cajun cuisine served in a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere. We look forward to hiring an incredible All American Team to join us in serving the area.”

Valet said the grand opening fun would include free mini footballs autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees and a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year.

The 8,300-square-feet restaurant features more than 70 TVs, an expansive patio and a variety of local beers on tap.

When the restaurant opens, it will be the first Walk-On’s in Port Arthur, 15th in Texas and 46th systemwide.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life.

The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.